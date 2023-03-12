For Phoenix Mills to rise, consumption needs to pick up2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Month-on-month, total consumption fell by 21% due to seasonality factors such as fewer number of operational days in Feb, lack of festivals and the end of the holiday season.
Retail consumption at malls run by The Phoenix Mills Ltd has remained steady in February, although not particularly exciting. Month-on-month, total consumption fell by 21% due to seasonality factors such as fewer number of operational days in February, lack of festivals and the end of the holiday season.
