For Phoenix Mills to rise, consumption needs to pick up

As and when Phoenix adds malls to its portfolio, that should aid consumption, going ahead. Last month, the company’s Palladium mall in Ahmedabad commenced operations. Further, two malls in Pune and Bengaluru are expected to become operational in the June quarter (Q1FY24). By FY27, Phoenix’s retail space is expected to be around 14 mn sq. feet (msf), up from 6.9msf in FY22. ICICI Securities expects Phoenix to achieve a 17% compound annual growth rate (ex-new Kolkata asset) in rental income over FY20-25E, resulting in ₹2,240 crore of rental income in FY25E. Out of this, Phoenix’s share is about 77% or ₹1,730 crore, said ICICI Securities.

