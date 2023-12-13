Markets
For PI Industries, new competition, demand concerns play spoilsport
Summary
- While the worries are related to the agri-sciences company’s major revenue-earning product, the management says PI’s exports growth is well-diversified
PI Industries Ltd’s shares have fallen by about 11% in the past two trading days. With this, the returns in the stock are flattish for 2023 so far. Some worries have emerged recently, especially about increased competition for its key product, pyroxasulfone.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more