comScore

For PI Industries, new competition, demand concerns play spoilsport

Dipti Sharma 2 min read 13 Dec 2023, 07:40 PM IST
PI Industries had retained its revenue-growth projection of 18-20% for FY24. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
PI Industries had retained its revenue-growth projection of 18-20% for FY24. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Summary

  • While the worries are related to the agri-sciences company’s major revenue-earning product, the management says PI’s exports growth is well-diversified

PI Industries Ltd’s shares have fallen by about 11% in the past two trading days. With this, the returns in the stock are flattish for 2023 so far. Some worries have emerged recently, especially about increased competition for its key product, pyroxasulfone.

The risk arose after Chinese crop protection company Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemicals received government approval to set up a manufacturing plant, marking its entry into the domestic pyroxasulfone market.

Pyroxasulfone, a herbicide, is one of the key molecules for PI Industries’ sales and profits, which it manufactures for Japan-based agrochemical company Kumiai Chemicals. Pyroxasulfone, a part of PI Industries’ custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) business, contributes 35-40% to revenue.

Sure, this underlines the risks associated with heavy reliance on a single product and the resultant margin erosion. As such, the CSM business is export-oriented.

In the September quarter earnings call, the management said PI Industries’ exports growth was well-diversified and not limited to agrochem, extending to areas such as electronics, imaging, and other specialty chemicals.

Yet, investors seem nervous about the possibility of earnings being hit by a potential price erosion in pyroxasulfone owing to competition. But there could be reason for some comfort.

For Kumiai, pyroxasulfone is a vital product and PI Industries is the key supplier. So, even as competition increases, it will be a gradual process, said Nuvama Institutional Equities, as Kumiai has secured patent protection for multiple combinations and enjoys brand leadership in key markets such as the US.

At the same time, potential weakness in Kumioi’s earnings is seen as a near-term dampener. For now, PI Industries had retained its FY24 guidance of 18-20% revenue growth and improvement in margin and returns.

“The company has had a strong track record of past performance with 10-year revenue CAGR of 19% and PAT CAGR of 29%," said Prathamesh Sawant, analyst at Axis Securities. “The growth in other segments such as specialty chemicals, pharma and domestic business and possible discovery of other scalable molecules in future will reduce the concentration risk on pyroxasulfone revenues."

Moving forward, investors will closely monitor the scale-up of recently acquired pharma businesses, and brand launches in the domestic market. Besides, the impact of El Nino on Indian agriculture might affect demand for the company’s products.

Given the underperformance in PI Industries’ shares this year, valuations appear reasonable.“The stock with the recent sharp fall trades at 27x FY25 estimated earnings, which is at a discount to its historical valuations," said Sawant.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App