For Pidilite, demand outlook to strengthen its bond with investors

The unprecedented increases and volatility in input costs have been a major challenge. In this environment, moderated price increases as well as a sharp focus on operational efficiencies have helped us navigate the uncertain environment, the management said. However, margin recovery especially in the B2B segment will take long due to unabated commodity inflation. It should be noted that margins of its international subsidiaries were also impacted on account of input cost inflation. Little wonder then that its consolidated gross margin contracted by 1,050 basis points y-o-y to 45.4% in the September quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.