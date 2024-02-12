For Ramco Cements, demand worsens as woes rise

In Q3FY24, Ramco’s net debt further increased to ₹4,993 crore and the average cost of borrowing rose to 7.8% for the first nine months of FY24 from 6.2% in the same period last year. The management believes that net debt at ₹5,000 crore has peaked and future expansion will predominantly be funded through internal accruals. A key leverage metric – the net debt/Ebitda stood at 3.2x in Q3FY24.