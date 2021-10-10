For RBI, baby steps are not as easy as they seem

To be fair, RBI has made a strong case for a gradual approach in unwinding. It believes that the growth recovery is still fragile and there is enough slack in the economy. Demand is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels and capacity utilization remains far below the historic trend. Credit growth is still tepid. Risks to global growth too have emerged and could rub off on the domestic economy. A faster unwinding may cause disruptions in the financial market and may impact fund flow to productive sectors. Economists too see merit in a gradual withdrawal given the financial market disruption. But one cannot make an omelette without breaking an egg. The economic recovery will lead to an increase in inflation. RBI is betting that inflationary pressures, both from supply side and from the recovery, do not get out of hand.

