For RBI, the road to normalization may begin in FY22

India’s inflation-targeting central bank has postponed the inevitable walk down the normalization path despite retail inflation remaining uncomfortably high. But it won’t be able to do so for long.

The move to leave not just policy rates, but also the stance untouched this time, was expected. But what has left some economists puzzled was the absence of a hard line on liquidity. Instead, the central bank chose to remain steadfast in its stance of keeping up with its liquidity infusion efforts.

Blaming the drop in money market rates on asymmetrical liquidity, RBI has indicated it is in no hurry to do anything beyond existing measures on liquidity. What it did was widen the reach of its targeted long-term repos to a wider set of vulnerable sectors. In essence, it has tried to redistribute liquidity and reduce asymmetry.

Surplus liquidity, asymmetrical or otherwise, doesn’t sit well with rising inflation. It is logical to begin policy normalization with measures to address this liquidity. Analysts now expect RBI to begin normalizing policy only in the first half of FY22, though.

“We believe this preference for continued foreign exchange intervention, reserve building and flush liquidity conditions is ultimately tied to reviving growth. We think RBI may choose to maintain this position until it sees the drivers of growth become broad-based," analysts at Barclays Bank research wrote in a note.

There are reasons to wait out the current financial year. First, the economic recovery is still fragile as pointed out by RBI. Any indications of policy withdrawal would cut off funds to vulnerable sectors. Secondly, some of the surplus liquidity would reduce in the fourth quarter of FY21 as the government goes into collection mode. Bank credit growth, too, tends to be higher in the final quarter. Further, government borrowing is stretched until the end of March, and there are apprehensions of extra borrowing. With all these offsetting factors, RBI may not need to act on liquidity.

What could be the first steps towards normalization?

RBI can begin with tactical tools to bring money market rates within the policy rate corridor. Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India Ltd expect RBI to act in stealth first. “We believe RBI is likely to begin normalizing liquidity by stealth, by allowing the currency to appreciate, choosing liquidity-neutral tools to manage term premia, not offsetting durable liquidity outflows, allowing the temporary cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to be restored to 4% (from 3%) at end-March 2021 and using sterilization tools such as the market stabilization scheme, if necessary," they wrote in a note.

Shubhada Rao, founder of independent research firm QuantEco, agrees. “The MPC could thereafter normalize/restore the rates corridor, i.e. taking the gap between repo and reverse repo back to 25 bps via adjustment to both repo and reverse repo or the reverse repo only," she said. The distance between the reverse repo rate and the repo rate is currently 65 bps. Rao expects the policy stance to shift to neutral in the second half of FY22.

By then, it would be clear whether the RBI’s forecast of a 6.5% growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) in the first half of FY22 is achievable. There would also have been a Union budget with its own set of measures to support the economy. In fact, the budget is a key factor that can influence the beginning and even the pace of normalization. Governor Shaktikanta Das believes it is a no-brainer that the budget would be pro-growth. FY21 has seen more monetary support than fiscal for the economy, with the government hamstrung for funds due to a collapse in revenues. In the next fiscal, it is likely that greater responsibility to support economic recovery falls on the Centre.

That brings us to RBI’s role as the government’s debt manager. Notwithstanding an expected improvement in revenues next year as economic activity picks up, the market borrowing of the government may need some handholding. It would be most interesting to watch how RBI balances the pressure to withdraw monetary accommodation, as inflation becomes more pronounced amid the need to keep bond yields conducive enough for investment. That, in a nutshell, would be a greater challenge than reining in inflation.

