For RBI, the road to normalization may begin in FY22

By then, it would be clear whether the RBI’s forecast of a 6.5% growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) in the first half of FY22 is achievable. There would also have been a Union budget with its own set of measures to support the economy. In fact, the budget is a key factor that can influence the beginning and even the pace of normalization. Governor Shaktikanta Das believes it is a no-brainer that the budget would be pro-growth. FY21 has seen more monetary support than fiscal for the economy, with the government hamstrung for funds due to a collapse in revenues. In the next fiscal, it is likely that greater responsibility to support economic recovery falls on the Centre.