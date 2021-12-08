Speciality chemicals manufacturers, in the past year, have seen a favourable demand and realisations scenario, which has provided the impetus to their earnings. While the growth drivers on the demand front remain favourable, there have been some challenges posed by rising raw material prices and recently increasing logistic bottlenecks.

During the September quarter, speciality chemical space saw strong volume growth led by rising demand. The easing of the COVID-19 restriction too helped. The export markets also saw demand impetus continue and the same was visible in revenue growth posted by manufacturers. Analysts at Sharekhan in their results review said that revenue growth for the companies under their coverage universe remained robust 33.9% y-o-y. However, high raw material, international freight cost and energy cost dented margins, which declined sharply by 427 bps y-o-y for their coverage universe, they added. Consequently, net profit growth was muted at 6.4% y-o-y for their coverage universe.

The headwinds on input costs, freight and energy costs are likely to weigh on margins of the companies in the ongoing quarter too. The price hikes to protect margins will remain under watch.

The cost pressure on basic raw material prices and supply constraints are expected to gradually ease by the March quarter. The logistic bottlenecks caused by lower container availability and higher freight cost may improve by Q4 leading to some respite on margins.

However, the companies with higher backward integration in the interim will remain in favour say, analysts. The supply disruption from power outages also remains an opportunity for Indian manufacturers to improve their market share. “We believe that supply disruptions emerging from power outages in China along with limited new capacity additions provide a tactical opportunity for Indian speciality chemical players to increase market share," said analysts at Sharekhan

The chemicals industry is poised for strong growth with overall local demand likely to grow at 11% as per Kotak Institutional Equities. Import substitution itself offers over $30 billion in opportunity for organic intermediates only they add.

The Costs and complexity theme remains important feel analysts. Cost plays like Tata Chemicals, Deepak Fertilizers, SRF (refrigerants, fluoropolymers) and Aarti Industries are benefiting from growing scale, reducing the competitiveness of China and the global need for supply chain diversification, said analysts at Kotak.

Contract manufacturing and complex chemistry also remain important and manufacturers in the space will benefit. Complexity plays like PI Industries, SRF (speciality chemicals), Fine Organics and Clean Science as per Kotak analysts are differentiating themselves in terms of process technologies which Indian companies are good at and grabbing more market share globally or winning contract manufacturing of complex molecules from customers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.