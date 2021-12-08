For speciality chemicals manufacturers, margin headwinds may continue in Q3

During the September quarter, speciality chemical space saw strong volume growth led by rising demand. The easing of the COVID-19 restriction too helped. The export markets also saw demand impetus continue and the same was visible in revenue growth posted by manufacturers. Analysts at Sharekhan in their results review said that revenue growth for the companies under their coverage universe remained robust 33.9% y-o-y. However, high raw material, international freight cost and energy cost dented margins, which declined sharply by 427 bps y-o-y for their coverage universe, they added. Consequently, net profit growth was muted at 6.4% y-o-y for their coverage universe.