For SRF, chemicals business to be a key growth driver

“SRF has registered astonishing earnings growth in the past four years, with earnings per share (EPS) up 4 times to Rs64 over that timeframe, and the momentum is likely to continue into FY2023 as well," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 10 May. They added, “Key drivers of earnings growth will be (1) increased capacity utilization in refrigerants along with higher realizations amid market tightness, (2) another year of 20%+ revenue growth in fluorospecialties (we estimate 25%), (3) margin expansion in the chemicals segment, consistent with the trajectory already witnessed in 2HFY22 and (4) commissioning of new capacities in packaging films."