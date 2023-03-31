For Star Health, regulatory change a positive; focus remains on profitability

Thus, while the ability to pay higher commissions could be limited for other general or health insurance companies, Star Health is better off. For the nine-month ended December, Star Health’s combined ratio stood at 96.9%. A combined ratio of more than 100% indicates an insurance company is paying more than it is earning. For perspective: ICICI Lombard’s combined ratio is at 104.6%. “The removal of the commission limit also opens many new distribution avenues, especially the public sector bank channel, as a big opportunity, which can now add more partners as they can receive higher commission in a transparent manner," said Emkay Global Financial Services report.