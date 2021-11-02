Tata Motors Ltd saw a significant impact of chip shortages on its September quarter performance. As vehicle sales and production volumes bore the brunt of semi-conductor shortages, rising raw material cost also posed challenges. This kept margins under check. Nevertheless, these were factored in by investors and didn’t come as a big surprise. The stock was up 5% in early deals on Tuesday.

Consolidated net revenue rose 14.7% year-on-year but fell more than 7% sequentially.

The performance was largely impacted by weak sales volumes of Jaguar Land Rover. Retail sales of 92,700 units of JLR in Q2 FY21 were down 18% YoY. Wholesales at 64,000 fell 13% y-o-y. Operating performance also saw some pressure. JLR's Ebitda margins at 7.3% was lower than 9% reported in the previous quarter and 11.1% in the year-ago period. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation,

Standalone revenues though got a boost from strong pickup in passenger vehicle (PV) sales and rebounding commercial vehicle (CV) sales. However, higher commodity costs here also played a spoilsport for margins. Analysts at Credit Suisse Research said India margins at 3.9% was below their estimates of 6%.

Margins of the domestic CV business were hit due to high commodity costs, a weak product mix and high incentives on account of competitive intensity said analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited.

The company reported a net loss of ₹4,441 crore, similar to ₹4,453 crore seen in the previous quarter.

However, the good news is that Tata Motors expects the chip supply situation to gradually improve starting in H2 FY22. This should help improve performance of its JLR operations. Notably, the company has a strong order book of 125,000 JLR units.

In addition, Tata Motors said it was working on prioritising higher-margin models and models less dependent on chips in short supply. Also, it was working on optimisation of chip and product specification to reduce dependence on chips.

In the domestic market, PV sales have been gaining traction and with the opening up of the economy, CV sales also expected to see an uptick. In the PV segment, the company achieved 11.3% quarterly market share while posting highest wholesales in the last 33 quarters. In the CV segment, Tata Motors' market share of 44.6% indicates its dominance.

The company said that it gained a market share across all four segments in Q2 FY22 - medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), light commercial vehicles (LCV), small commercial vehicles, and buses

Profitability of domestic PV business saw a decent uptick and was better than that of the CV business in H1 FY22 for the first time in many years, said analysts at HSBC. Notably, even though domestic margins may have missed expectations largely due to commodity cost headwinds, at 4.0% they were better than 2.5% and 2.9% respectively seen in the previous quarter and year-ago quarter.

Even the EBIT margin performance in the JLR business was decent, considering the volume loss said, said analysts. “Management alluded to strong cost-reduction initiatives yielding a breakeven volume of 350,000 units per annum for JLR, from 400,000 at the end of FY21," said analysts at HSBC.

Overall analysts remain confident about the company’s outlook. Those at Elara Securities (India) Pvt Ltd said, “We expect JLR’s FY21-24 volume CAGR (compound annual growth rate) at 13%, FY24 EBITDA margin at 14.5% and 7% EBIT, led by improved mix on new Range Rover launch."

They also expect FY21-24 standalone volume CAGR at 30%, on CV cycle recovery. FY24 MHCV, industry volumes are expected to surpass FY19 volumes, say analysts. The strong PV order book for Punch and Tigor EV and margin-accretive market share gains will accrue benefits.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.