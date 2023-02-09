For Trent, sustained revenue growth key to keep up the trend

“While the discretionary category is seeing a challenging demand environment, Trent has continued to grow at a healthy pace with steady same store sales growth," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a 9 February report. Nevertheless, signs of slowdown in urban demand necessitates closer monitoring. Worries over the demand slowdown are likely to have weighed on Trent’s shares, which are down by 14% from their 52-week highs of ₹1,566 apiece. Still, valuations are not exactly cheap.

