For TVS, volume growth is key

In any case, TVS has started its e-2W journey well. “TVS Motor has a holistic approach to the EV segment as it is working on the entire ecosystem through partnerships and its group companies. Hence, any reduction in ICE scooter volumes would be compensated by an increase in EV volumes for the company," said Kumar Rakesh, an automobile and technology analyst at BNP Paribas Securities. Overall, TVS has gained market share in the 2W segment in FY22 versus FY21. According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the domestic and export market share of TVS rose by 90 basis points (bps) and 120 bps to 15.2% and 24.5% respectively. Moreover, the company saw margin expansion helped by effective cost control measures amid high inflation and better product mix. In FY22, Ebitda margin stood at 9.4%, up 90 bps year-on-year (y-o-y). On the other hand, Bajaj Auto Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd saw 190 bps and 153 bps drops in Ebitda margin, respectively. However, increased investments in FY22 meant negative free cash flow. TVS reported about 3.3 times y-o-y rise in investments in subsidiaries and associates to ₹1,355.43 crore. Thus, TVS saw negative free cash flow of over ₹630 crore.

