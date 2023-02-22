Voltas Ltd stock is down nearly 26% in the last one year led by pressures on the company’s market share and margin decline. In the nine months ended December, the unitary cooling products (UCP) segment’s Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) stood at 7.5%, down by 300 basis points year-on-year. One basis point is 0.01%. The UCP vertical accounted for nearly 59% of total revenue in the nine months ended December.

However, the way ahead is encouraging with the advent of summer season, which will boost demand for air conditioners. Based on data sourced from India Meteorological Department, analysts at Jefferies India said, “In the last 10 days, many districts in Gujarat and Maharashtra including Mumbai recorded daytime temperatures 5-7 degrees higher than normal." Last couple of days, even the northern states of Delhi, Himachal and Uttarakhand recorded higher than usual temperatures for February, they added.

This augurs well for Voltas as it has a significant presence in North and the resultant demand surge would boost volumes and hence aid market share. If the overall demand continues its strong momentum, Voltas expects to take some price increases at the beginning of June quarter of FY24.

As things stand, the fall in commodity prices have not been passed on to the consumers. As such, this would provide support to margins. “Q4FY23E-Q1FY24E should see over 250 basis points margin expansion quarter-on-quarter if normal summer temperatures prevail," added Jefferies.

Meanwhile, Voltas’ market share appears to be stabilizing and that is comforting. “Since market share has recovered, we believe the stock should retrace close to half the journey left to its peak," said the Jefferies report. The balance journey would depend on the pace of margin movement, they added

Shares of Voltas are down nearly 33% from their 52-week highs of Rs1347.65 apiece seen in April.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vineetha Sampath Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism. Read more from this author