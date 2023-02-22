For Voltas, rising temperatures could be cool
If the overall demand continues its strong momentum, Voltas expects to take some price increases at the beginning of June quarter of FY24
Voltas Ltd stock is down nearly 26% in the last one year led by pressures on the company’s market share and margin decline. In the nine months ended December, the unitary cooling products (UCP) segment’s Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) stood at 7.5%, down by 300 basis points year-on-year. One basis point is 0.01%. The UCP vertical accounted for nearly 59% of total revenue in the nine months ended December.
