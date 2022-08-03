For Zomato’s investors, all eyes are on delivery of profitability target2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 11:06 PM IST
The first quarter results have encouraged analysts to lower their respective loss forecasts for Zomato
Zomato Ltd’s strong outlook commentary in the June quarter (Q1FY23) earnings call held the stock in good stead on Wednesday. Shares declined meaningfully in the early trade against the backdrop of three bulk deals. But the stock retraced its trajectory and ended up flat, which means it is up 20% since Q1 numbers were out on Monday late evening.