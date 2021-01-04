Ford JV exit shows M&M’s auto troubles, although tractors may have its back

After forging several joint ventures over the years, concerns about capital allocation is driving Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd to rehaul its business plans. Its exit of a joint venture with Ford is the latest move in this regard. This showcases the firm’s troubles in the automotive sector. On one hand, some of the JVs, such as the one with Ford, haven’t delivered bang for the buck. At the same time, there is a worry that new product introduction in the passenger vehicle space may get impacted with the lack of decent partnerships.