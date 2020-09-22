Forward dollar premia rise as RBI balances liquidity and intervention

Indeed, data from the RBI shows that the central bank has been intervening in the forward market now and then. The RBI’s net position up to one-year tenure in the forward market was $9.6 billion in July. While this is a fall from the previous month’s level, the drop is because the central bank seems to have run down its dollar position in the up to 1-month bucket. Positions in other tenures have gone up. The trend is likely to have continued in August as well.