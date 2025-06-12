FPIs return to India, but will they stay? A crucial event hangs heavy
As FPIs invest significantly in Indian stocks, experts are cautious about the sustainability of this trend amid global trade dynamics. Key economic indicators and RBI policies are pivotal in shaping future FPI flows.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have flocked back to Indian equities after a spate of massive selling. FPIs were buyers of Indian stocks for the third consecutive month in May, investing ₹27,000 crore in April-May, according to National Securities Depository Ltd data. But will they stay? It depends.