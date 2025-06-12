FPIs return to India, but will they stay? A crucial event hangs heavy

And that’s not all. “We see the Indian rupee getting support from RBI’s interest rate cuts and liquidity boosting measures, lower oil prices and manageable fiscal deficit. In addition to equity returns, the reducing currency risk is a positive catalyst for FPI flows," said Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer (equities) at LGT Wealth India. “Our analysis shows that overall FII exposure to EMs is around 30%, and from that, around 18-19% is into India; this can increase if macros remain stable," he added.