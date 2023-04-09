FMCG best performer for FPIs in FY23, IT cos least preferred5 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Driven by net investment of ₹15,561 crore by FPIs, shares of leading consumer goods companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Nestle and Colgate-Palmolive rose in FY23.
MUMBAI : In a year rocked by volatility, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) piled into FMCG stocks, boosting their prices and swelling their FMCG assets under custody by over ₹2 trillion. IT stocks remained least preferred with assets under custody falling to a little over ₹1.2 trillion during the same year, on fears of a rate hike induced recession in the West.
