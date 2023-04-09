FMCG best performer for FPIs in FY23, IT cos least preferred

FPIs sold shares worth $5.1 billion in FY23, as the market gyrated 24% between a low of 15183.4 in June 2022 and a record high of 18887.6 in December amid global interest rate hikes and the war in Ukraine. The selling was matched by domestic institutions buying at lower levels, which acted as a floor for markets. From the 1 December record, the market tanked 11% to 16828.35 on 20 March, making India underperform other emerging markets and developed markets, which bore the brunt of higher rate hikes last year. The opening up of China was one of the key reasons for FPI outflows from India due to overvaluation concerns.