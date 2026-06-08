Fractal Analytics: an AI leader, or expensive IT bet?

The recent correction in US artificial intelligence (AI) stocks is a reminder that valuations matter, especially when expectations are sky-high. Fractal Analytics, trading at about 40 times estimated FY27 earnings, is no exception.
The recent correction in US artificial intelligence (AI) stocks is a reminder that valuations matter, especially when expectations are sky-high. Fractal Analytics, trading at about 40 times estimated FY27 earnings, is no exception.
Its business is exposed to concentration risks, as is evident from its March quarter (Q4FY26) results. The US and top 10 clients, including Citibank, Nestlé and Costco, contributed 68.4% and 51.9% of Q4 revenue, respectively.
Its business is exposed to concentration risks, as is evident from its March quarter (Q4FY26) results. The US and top 10 clients, including Citibank, Nestlé and Costco, contributed 68.4% and 51.9% of Q4 revenue, respectively.
Fractal’s revenue grew only 19% in FY26 as client-specific issues in the technology, media and telecom (TMT) vertical weighed on growth. TMT contributes about a fifth of Fractal’s revenue; without it, growth would have been an impressive 27.5%.
Not your average IT firm
Note that Fractal is often bundled together with traditional IT services firms and the stock gets caught up in every AI-driven selloff in the sector. But unlike conventional Indian IT companies, which mainly supply engineering talent and bill clients based on headcount, Fractal’s business is built around enterprise AI, decision intelligence, and proprietary AI products.
Its offerings range from data engineering and AI model development to agentic AI systems and decision-making platforms. It also owns products such as Cogentiq and Analytics Vidhya, giving it AI-focused intellectual property that many Indian IT services companies lack.
This difference shows up in client behaviour as well. Fractal’s net promoter score, used to gauge client satisfaction and advocacy, is above 80. According to the company, a score above 40 is considered great for a business-to-business firm. Existing clients continue to spend more over time, resulting in a net revenue retention rate consistently above 100%. Fractal’s AI systems are deeply embedded into customer workflows, making relationships far stickier than conventional outsourcing businesses.
Like any services business, Fractal remains dependent on employees. But its productivity is rising, as would be expected from an AI-centric business. Q4FY26 revenue rose 17% year-on-year to ₹886 crore, while employee growth was below 12%. Profitability is improving as well. Ebitda margin expanded to 20.3% in Q4FY26 from 15% in Q3FY26 and 16.9% in Q4FY25.
Prospects appear bright. Outcome-based and intellectual property (IP)-linked revenue now forms about 40% of total revenue, and is expected to rise to nearly 60% over the next two to three years. Cogentiq license revenue should expand from just 3% to 20% by 2030. The main question is whether enterprise AI adoption accelerates fast enough to justify Fractal’s lofty valuation.