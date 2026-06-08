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Fractal Analytics: an AI leader, or expensive IT bet?

Ananya Roy
2 min read8 Jun 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Unlike traditional Indian IT services firms, Fractal focuses on enterprise AI, decision intelligence, data engineering, agentic AI and proprietary software products.
Unlike traditional Indian IT services firms, Fractal focuses on enterprise AI, decision intelligence, data engineering, agentic AI and proprietary software products.(Pixabay)
Summary

While its proprietary AI products and sticky client base set it apart from traditional IT firms, a hefty 40x valuation and high client concentration leave little room for error.

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The recent correction in US artificial intelligence (AI) stocks is a reminder that valuations matter, especially when expectations are sky-high. Fractal Analytics, trading at about 40 times estimated FY27 earnings, is no exception.

The recent correction in US artificial intelligence (AI) stocks is a reminder that valuations matter, especially when expectations are sky-high. Fractal Analytics, trading at about 40 times estimated FY27 earnings, is no exception.

Its business is exposed to concentration risks, as is evident from its March quarter (Q4FY26) results. The US and top 10 clients, including Citibank, Nestlé and Costco, contributed 68.4% and 51.9% of Q4 revenue, respectively.

Its business is exposed to concentration risks, as is evident from its March quarter (Q4FY26) results. The US and top 10 clients, including Citibank, Nestlé and Costco, contributed 68.4% and 51.9% of Q4 revenue, respectively.

Fractal’s revenue grew only 19% in FY26 as client-specific issues in the technology, media and telecom (TMT) vertical weighed on growth. TMT contributes about a fifth of Fractal’s revenue; without it, growth would have been an impressive 27.5%.

Also Read | Fractal Analytics’ IPO: Why India’s top AI bet is debuting at 26% discount

Not your average IT firm

Note that Fractal is often bundled together with traditional IT services firms and the stock gets caught up in every AI-driven selloff in the sector. But unlike conventional Indian IT companies, which mainly supply engineering talent and bill clients based on headcount, Fractal’s business is built around enterprise AI, decision intelligence, and proprietary AI products.

Its offerings range from data engineering and AI model development to agentic AI systems and decision-making platforms. It also owns products such as Cogentiq and Analytics Vidhya, giving it AI-focused intellectual property that many Indian IT services companies lack.

This difference shows up in client behaviour as well. Fractal’s net promoter score, used to gauge client satisfaction and advocacy, is above 80. According to the company, a score above 40 is considered great for a business-to-business firm. Existing clients continue to spend more over time, resulting in a net revenue retention rate consistently above 100%. Fractal’s AI systems are deeply embedded into customer workflows, making relationships far stickier than conventional outsourcing businesses.

Also Read | Here’s how long it will take for AI to reach its potential

Like any services business, Fractal remains dependent on employees. But its productivity is rising, as would be expected from an AI-centric business. Q4FY26 revenue rose 17% year-on-year to 886 crore, while employee growth was below 12%. Profitability is improving as well. Ebitda margin expanded to 20.3% in Q4FY26 from 15% in Q3FY26 and 16.9% in Q4FY25.

Prospects appear bright. Outcome-based and intellectual property (IP)-linked revenue now forms about 40% of total revenue, and is expected to rise to nearly 60% over the next two to three years. Cogentiq license revenue should expand from just 3% to 20% by 2030. The main question is whether enterprise AI adoption accelerates fast enough to justify Fractal’s lofty valuation.

Also Read | India's earnings growth could disappoint in FY27—yet again
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Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketFractal Analytics: an AI leader, or expensive IT bet?

Fractal Analytics: an AI leader, or expensive IT bet?

Ananya Roy
2 min read8 Jun 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Unlike traditional Indian IT services firms, Fractal focuses on enterprise AI, decision intelligence, data engineering, agentic AI and proprietary software products.
Unlike traditional Indian IT services firms, Fractal focuses on enterprise AI, decision intelligence, data engineering, agentic AI and proprietary software products.(Pixabay)
Summary

While its proprietary AI products and sticky client base set it apart from traditional IT firms, a hefty 40x valuation and high client concentration leave little room for error.

Gift this article

The recent correction in US artificial intelligence (AI) stocks is a reminder that valuations matter, especially when expectations are sky-high. Fractal Analytics, trading at about 40 times estimated FY27 earnings, is no exception.

The recent correction in US artificial intelligence (AI) stocks is a reminder that valuations matter, especially when expectations are sky-high. Fractal Analytics, trading at about 40 times estimated FY27 earnings, is no exception.

Its business is exposed to concentration risks, as is evident from its March quarter (Q4FY26) results. The US and top 10 clients, including Citibank, Nestlé and Costco, contributed 68.4% and 51.9% of Q4 revenue, respectively.

Its business is exposed to concentration risks, as is evident from its March quarter (Q4FY26) results. The US and top 10 clients, including Citibank, Nestlé and Costco, contributed 68.4% and 51.9% of Q4 revenue, respectively.

Fractal’s revenue grew only 19% in FY26 as client-specific issues in the technology, media and telecom (TMT) vertical weighed on growth. TMT contributes about a fifth of Fractal’s revenue; without it, growth would have been an impressive 27.5%.

Also Read | Fractal Analytics’ IPO: Why India’s top AI bet is debuting at 26% discount

Not your average IT firm

Note that Fractal is often bundled together with traditional IT services firms and the stock gets caught up in every AI-driven selloff in the sector. But unlike conventional Indian IT companies, which mainly supply engineering talent and bill clients based on headcount, Fractal’s business is built around enterprise AI, decision intelligence, and proprietary AI products.

Its offerings range from data engineering and AI model development to agentic AI systems and decision-making platforms. It also owns products such as Cogentiq and Analytics Vidhya, giving it AI-focused intellectual property that many Indian IT services companies lack.

This difference shows up in client behaviour as well. Fractal’s net promoter score, used to gauge client satisfaction and advocacy, is above 80. According to the company, a score above 40 is considered great for a business-to-business firm. Existing clients continue to spend more over time, resulting in a net revenue retention rate consistently above 100%. Fractal’s AI systems are deeply embedded into customer workflows, making relationships far stickier than conventional outsourcing businesses.

Also Read | Here’s how long it will take for AI to reach its potential

Like any services business, Fractal remains dependent on employees. But its productivity is rising, as would be expected from an AI-centric business. Q4FY26 revenue rose 17% year-on-year to 886 crore, while employee growth was below 12%. Profitability is improving as well. Ebitda margin expanded to 20.3% in Q4FY26 from 15% in Q3FY26 and 16.9% in Q4FY25.

Prospects appear bright. Outcome-based and intellectual property (IP)-linked revenue now forms about 40% of total revenue, and is expected to rise to nearly 60% over the next two to three years. Cogentiq license revenue should expand from just 3% to 20% by 2030. The main question is whether enterprise AI adoption accelerates fast enough to justify Fractal’s lofty valuation.

Also Read | India's earnings growth could disappoint in FY27—yet again
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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