Sebi’s Franklin Templeton order might not stand SAT scrutiny

The fund house had abruptly shut six of its debt schemes last April, soon after the post-covid lockdowns brought the economy to its knees. A common sentiment is that the fund house should pay the price for creating panic among its investors, especially since it paid little heed to liquidity and credit risks in a number of its schemes. Sebi’s order will certainly appeal to those who adopt this line of thinking. But experts say the order may not stand scrutiny at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). “It’s very unlikely Sebi’s order against Franklin Templeton will be upheld by the appellate tribunal. A fine of over ₹500 crore for some technical violations pointed in the order clearly looks like a case of regulatory overreach," says an expert on securities market regulation, requesting anonymity. Franklin has already said it will challenge the order at the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

