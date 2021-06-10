The government will need to weather the additional pressure on its fiscal health as it foots the bill of providing free food grainto the most vulnerable, and free vaccines for its citizens. Both these measures, and more contemplated to ward off the pandemic, would give outsized benefits to the government through improvement in economic growth recovery.

The government recently announced that it would extend its free food distribution programme further in the wake of the second wave. It also changed its decentralised vaccination policy and will now procure 75% of the vaccines to distribute free to its citizens. Economists estimate that both these measures will lead to additional spending of 0.4-0.5% of gross domestic product (GDP). This indeed is an additional pain to an already stretched budget for the government. Analysts at Nomura believe that the budgeted fiscal deficit of 6.8% of GDP will be breached in FY22.

The silver lining is that the government has got a larger-than-budgeted dividend transfer from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank transferred ₹99,142 crore as against a budgeted ₹53,500 crore. Further, its indirect tax collections have managed to remain reasonably strong despite the second wave disruptions. Goods and services tax collections were above ₹1 trillion in May. The RBI has even committed to support the government should it need to borrow more from the market. More importantly, the effects of speedy vaccination on growth could offset some of the short-term fiscal pain. The speed and intensity of the economic recovery is directly tied to the speed of vaccination. As more Indians get inoculated, the need for lockdowns would reduce considerably and thus economic activity will speed up. As such, high frequency data already show improvement in activity June onwards. All this leads to higher tax revenues for the government.

Meanwhile, the government needs to get more out of its disinvestment plan to avoid the risk of its fiscal deficit hurting the country’s sovereign rating. Indeed, a rising debt burden would risk the event of a downgrade from rating agencies. “With India already at the cliff-edge of a sovereign ratings downgrade, we remain alert to possible ratings action towards year-end or early next year, as fiscal risks become more evident," wrote analysts at Nomura in a note.

