Free vaccines, food support is a fiscal bill the government can afford

The silver lining is that the government has got a larger-than-budgeted dividend transfer from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank transferred ₹99,142 crore as against a budgeted ₹53,500 crore. Further, its indirect tax collections have managed to remain reasonably strong despite the second wave disruptions. Goods and services tax collections were above ₹1 trillion in May. The RBI has even committed to support the government should it need to borrow more from the market. More importantly, the effects of speedy vaccination on growth could offset some of the short-term fiscal pain. The speed and intensity of the economic recovery is directly tied to the speed of vaccination. As more Indians get inoculated, the need for lockdowns would reduce considerably and thus economic activity will speed up. As such, high frequency data already show improvement in activity June onwards. All this leads to higher tax revenues for the government.