Fresh covid surge poses risk to already slow recovery of retail cos

Needless to say, the impact on profit margins over the next few quarters remains to be seen. Even so, investors are likely to be more focused on demand revival as of now, as that would eventually determine the extent of improvement in revenues, and that’s paramount. Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs the D-Mart chain of retail stores, is better off compared to other retailers, thanks to a higher share of essential products in its portfolio. In fact, Avenue had seen revenue growth in the December quarter.