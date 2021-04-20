Automobile manufacturers face fresh concerns with the second wave of covid-19. Till Q4, there was an improvement in demand. Tractor sales were buoyant post a good monsoon, and passenger vehicle (PV) sales were picking up pace with increasing demand for personal mobility.

Growth in economic activity had aided commercial vehicle (CV) sales, but the two-wheeler segment (2W) was a laggard due to weak domestic demand. While analysts expect 2W sales to pick up after a good crop and ongoing wedding season, fresh curbs across states pose risks.

“We interacted with 2W dealers to gauge the demand and impact of the second wave on 2W sales, especially considering the mini festive seasons in many parts of the country as well as the wedding season. Expected 2W demand recovery during this season is yet to play out and is much lower than normal," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd analysts said.

Maharashtra dealers on Gudi Padwa recorded just 50% of expected sales, said analysts, adding that sales in Uttar Pradesh were also impacted.

If the demand for 2W fails to pick up in the current festive and wedding seasons, recovery in two-wheelers may be shifted to the third quarter, which is the main festive season. Manufacturers focusing on exports may, however, be better placed.

As 2W demand recovery remains uncertain, other segments too face near-term risks.

Nomura Global Research analysts said: “We note that the rising covid-19 cases and ongoing 15-day lockdown in Maharashtra have impacted consumer sentiment, with our dealer checks reporting sharp downturns in bookings across segments throughout India."

But unless the spike in covid cases continues for a long time, impacting the medium-term economic outlook, medium-term impact on auto demand will be limited, they added.

Meanwhile, the commodity price headwinds too continue to pose challenges on margins. Prices of aluminium (+26%), copper (+32%), crude (+55%) and steel (+55%) have gone up significantly over the past six months. Analysts at HDFC Securities said commodity inflation will impact Q4FY21 profitability.

Meanwhile, the year-on-year (y-o-y) volume performance shows that tractors have outperformed, with volumes up 42%, followed by PVs, up 12%, according to data compiled by Nomura. 2W sales were down 6%, as well as LCVs/MHCVs, both down 29% y-o-y.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.