From here on, can anything fire the sulking ITC stock?

Note that ITC’s annual profits are more than double those of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). But its market cap is exactly half of HUL. Varun Singh, an analyst at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd, said, “HUL’s Ebitda rose at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% in FY15-FY20 against 6% Ebitda CAGR of ITC. If HUL grew Ebitda more than twice the rate of revenue growth, I would say it has done very well to make the cost of execution cheaper. This trend is not visible in ITC with similar intensity." Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.