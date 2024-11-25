Froth clears from Bharat Forge’s valuation, but it lags on a crucial metric
Summary
- As sales volume fell by 9% y-o-y to 64,000 tonnes, Ebitda grew by mere 3% y-o-y to ₹625 crore.
The euphoria in Bharat Forge Ltd has subsided. After hitting an all-time high of ₹1,804 on 21 June, which was in tandem with the excitement in all defence sector stocks, the stock has corrected to ₹1,316. With that, some froth in its valuation has cleared as it trades at a price-to-earnings of 30x from 40x at peak based on Bloomberg consensus consolidated estimates for FY26. Even so, valuation is not as appealing. Its September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings reveal that Bharat Forge’s performance on a key metric has not been up to the mark.