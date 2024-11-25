Froth clears from Bharat Forge’s valuation, but it lags on a crucial metric

KSSL’s performance was robust, with a 58% y-o-y jump in revenue to ₹468 crore. Ebitda almost doubled y-o-y to ₹33 crore. The management stated that the 7% sequential drop in revenue was owing to the subdued execution of export orders. It also suggested that the performance of the defence business should be evaluated on an annual basis as new orders that are lumpy in nature take time to reflect in financials. For FY25, the management expects 40-50% growth in revenue with a better outlook for FY26. The order book at the end of Q2FY25 stood at nearly ₹6,000 crore, which should help achieve the stated growth targets for the current year and next year.