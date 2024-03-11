Frothy valuations: Reality check for Indian investors
Summary
- Investors will closely monitor the timing and the extent of interest rate easing, both in India and globally.
Last week, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell hinted that interest rate cuts might not be far off if inflation indicators align, though he refrained from giving a timeline. Nonetheless, given the stock market’s ongoing selective bias, the Street seems to be banking on a potential positive outcome. No wonder, Indian equity markets soared to new highs.