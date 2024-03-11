Frothy valuations: Reality check for Indian investors

For instance, the December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings of Indian corporates indicated weak consumption demand for staples and discretionary items, as rural demand was impacted by the overall high inflation level, dampening their purchasing power. The outlook on rural demand is mixed amid expectations of an election-led boost, but that would be temporary at best. The trajectory of retail inflation and the monsoon continues to be the medium-term drivers of rural demand. Also, with operating margin tailwinds behind, a meaningful catch-up in revenue growth is crucial.