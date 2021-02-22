Fuel is on fire but RBI’s rate-setting panel was on worry path already

India’s central bank seemed less worried about inflation earlier this month when it signaled its intent to continue with an accommodative policy stance. But minutes of the meeting of its rate-setting committee show that members are already on the worry path over inflation.

Representatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) flagged off the stickiness in core inflation at the meeting and Governor Shaktikanta Das has put the blame rightly on indirect taxes. “Proactive supply-side measures, particularly in enabling a calibrated unwinding of high indirect taxes on petrol and diesel – in a co-ordinated manner by centre and states – are critical to contain further build-up of cost-pressures in the economy," said Das, according to the minutes of the MPC meeting.

Indeed, fuel prices permeate most segments of the economy and could even push food inflation at the consumer end. The recent surge in petrol and diesel prices across the nation has triggered dismay and ire. Analysts have pointed out that the surge in prices is predominantly due to increase in taxes rather than international oil prices. That said, the rise in crude oil globally too would add to the pain. Fuel inflation was 3.87% in January, a sharp jump from 1.62% in November. Besides fuel, deputy governor Michael Patra flagged off concerns over core inflation. Core inflation has remained sticky above 5% despite headline retail inflation falling closer to the central bank’s comfort level. Ironically, the RBI’s comfort on inflation comes from a sharp fall in food prices over which the central bank has no control whatsoever. Monetary policy deals with demand-push inflation and therefore the surge in core inflation indicates that the RBI would find it challenging to achieve its price stability objective. Members also pointed out that the households expect double-digit inflation one-year ahead and this reflects the uncertainty that the RBI faces.

Another form of inflation that the central bank faces is asset price inflation. Patra warned that the recent highs touched by equity indices seem to be driven by irrational exuberance as also by the gush of liquidity globally. The risks to financial stability from this are palpable, according to the deputy governor.

That said, members felt that the need to support the growth recovery overshadowed concerns over inflation as of now. Ashima Goyal believed that the slack in the economy is still high with output gap remaining wide. This warrants for continued monetary support from the RBI. She finds support in Das and even other members such as Patra and Shashanka Bhide.

The minutes clearly show that the monetary policy committee is still growth focussed. But the spectre of inflation has become more pronounced now and it is only a matter of time that the fuel to the inflation fire would singe.

