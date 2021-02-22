Fuel is on fire but RBI’s rate-setting panel was on worry path already

Indeed, fuel prices permeate most segments of the economy and could even push food inflation at the consumer end. The recent surge in petrol and diesel prices across the nation has triggered dismay and ire. Analysts have pointed out that the surge in prices is predominantly due to increase in taxes rather than international oil prices. That said, the rise in crude oil globally too would add to the pain. Fuel inflation was 3.87% in January, a sharp jump from 1.62% in November. Besides fuel, deputy governor Michael Patra flagged off concerns over core inflation. Core inflation has remained sticky above 5% despite headline retail inflation falling closer to the central bank’s comfort level. Ironically, the RBI’s comfort on inflation comes from a sharp fall in food prices over which the central bank has no control whatsoever. Monetary policy deals with demand-push inflation and therefore the surge in core inflation indicates that the RBI would find it challenging to achieve its price stability objective. Members also pointed out that the households expect double-digit inflation one-year ahead and this reflects the uncertainty that the RBI faces.