MUMBAI: Shares of Tata Power Co Ltd have gained about 9% so far this month after the board of the company approved ₹2,600 crore fund infusion by the promoter Tata Sons.

As of March, the company had debt of ₹48,376 crore consuming more than half of previous fiscal’s operating profits in the form of finance costs. The fund infusion can help lower interest costs.

Investors, however, may not immediately see benefits at the earnings per share (EPS) level. The fund infusion dilutes equity base by 18%. Even so, the fund infusion gives a fillip to balance sheet deleveraging, the progress on which has been slow till now.

"Since the proceeds would be largely utilized for deleveraging, interest savings worth Rs180 crore (post tax) would expand FY21E profit after tax by 17%; hence, the infusion would be EPS-neutral. Does the 10% hike in promoter stake hint at better times ahead for Tata Power? We think so," analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said in a note.

Along with the equity infusion, the company said its board has given in-principle approval for setting up of an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) for the renewable energy business.

Acquisition of renewable energy projects and expansion thereafter has added significant debt to Tata Power’s balance sheet. An estimated ₹10,000 crore or 20% of the consolidated debt is attributed to renewable energy business. So, an InvIT can lead to notable reduction in debt.

“Separation of renewable business will likely comfort investors who have been less enthused owing to large capex commitment with uncertain return profile for new projects, leveraged buyout of Welspun’s renewable business, and receivable and contract sanctity with various state governments looking to renege contracts," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities Research said in a note.

Tata Power also said it has completed sale of its three ships for $212.76 million. This is the second asset sale by Tata Power in recent months after the divestment of its stake in Cennergi in South Africa for around $110 million.

The stake sales, fund infusion by promoters, and InvIT proposal underscore the company’s efforts to deleverage the balance sheet.

But sizeable benefits-both earnings and balance sheet deleveraging-can accrue only when the company concludes major asset restructurings such as InvIT or renegotiation of power purchase contracts at Mundra power plant.

Payment delays from discoms and covid-19 uncertainty is a major headwind for renewable energy business InvIT. Similarly delays in tariff renegotiations are prolonging the losses at Mundra power plant.

Nevertheless with the discussions dragging on for some time now, many expect Tata Power to conclude Mundra tariff renegotiations in the current fiscal (at least with a couple of states). That is one big catalyst to watch out for.

"After Maharashtra cabinet’s approval for a tariff hike, the Mundra resolution is in sight; hence, losses are likely to be capped," adds analysts at Edelweiss.

