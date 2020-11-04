Future redemptions portend a deep debt trap for the states

India’s states will be stepping into a debt quicksand over the next five years. Debt redemptions are set to rise sharply, and will double after 2026, a report on state finances by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has highlighted.

This would make the need to borrow from the market acute for state governments.

Governments borrow to finance their fiscal deficit, that is, the shortfall between their revenues and expenditure. But they also borrow to refinance past borrowings that come up for redemptions. Essentially, borrowings get rolled over, as new money from the market funds bonds that mature.

The central bank’s report notes that the share of state borrowings in the general public debt has gone up partly because of rising redemptions of past borrowings. For instance, in FY20, gross state borrowings increased by 32.7%, partly to accommodate a redemption pile of ₹1.5 trillion.

Data from RBI shows that states are staring at a bond redemption pile of ₹1.87 trillion in FY22, which progressively increases to ₹3.36 trillion in FY27. Beyond that year, the amount of bonds up for maturity is even higher.

“The maturity profile of states’ debt indicates that state development loans (SDLs) redemptions are likely to more than double 2026 onwards," the RBI report said. This means that state government borrowings won’t lessen for a longer period of time.

This is a debt trap for states as rising redemptions would necessitate increased borrowing.

There is another unfavourable outcome of this. India’s states have a tendency to cut back on their capital expenditure to meet fiscal targets. Reduction in capital expenditure results in lower economic growth over a long period of time for states. Add the fact that repayment of liabilities or borrowings takes away a large part of such capex. The ratio of state debt to gross state domestic product is expected to exceed 25% for 19 states, according to RBI. The central bank has warned that this would force states to curtail capex further.

Unlike the central government, states’ market borrowings are long-term, with more than half of it above five-year tenure. Ergo, a rise in debt will only result in choking future capital expenditure.

