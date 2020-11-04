Future redemptions portend a deep debt trap for the states

There is another unfavourable outcome of this. India’s states have a tendency to cut back on their capital expenditure to meet fiscal targets. Reduction in capital expenditure results in lower economic growth over a long period of time for states. Add the fact that repayment of liabilities or borrowings takes away a large part of such capex. The ratio of state debt to gross state domestic product is expected to exceed 25% for 19 states, according to RBI. The central bank has warned that this would force states to curtail capex further.