Fuzzy rural growth path worries FMCG investors

“Some FMCG companies are said to have raised prices, so concerns relating to inflation may begin to recede. But the outlook on rural demand is marred by excess rainfall spoiling crops and muted rural wage growth," an analyst with a domestic brokerage house said, requesting anonymity. So, investors in FMCG stocks need to brace for yet another downside risk, which is likely to weigh on valuations and share prices, he said.