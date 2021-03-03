FY22 to test SBI Life’s optimism as LIC’s listing looms

MUMBAI: India’s private life insurers have managed to weather the pandemic, making good the loss of business during the lockdown months. The largest life insurer SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd too has shown a sharp recovery and investors have taken note of this. Business growth is crucial for life insurers because it is the bedrock of future profits.

The company’s management is optimistic that it will end the year with growth, despite the massive hit to business during the April-June quarter. Analysts have pegged FY21 business growth around 5% on an annualised premium equivalent basis. With much of the year already gone, the focus now has shifted, as it should, to the next financial year. The question now is whether SBI Life will just sustain or show a significant boost in growth for FY22.

The life insurer has launched new products during the year, increased its focus on simple protection plans and has utilised the vast network of its parent State Bank of India (SBI) to a great extent. The last parameter is a strength that analysts have flagged often. But access to SBI’s network has always been there and SBI Life has used less than 2% of SBI’s customer pool, point out analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd.

This untapped potential and the tie-ups with other public sector banks augur well for growth prospects in the coming years. Given that proprietary channels were hit during the lockdown months, the life insurer has seen a sharp rise in its digital sales. This too is a good sign where growth is concerned. That said, bancassurance channel contributes the lion’s share in premiums. SBI contributed to 60% of the premiums in the nine months ended December.

Even as growth is coming back, SBI Life’s profitability metrics have shown an improvement too. Value of new business has grown by 13%, not a mean feat during a pandemic. To be sure, the pandemic has made Indians more willing to buy life insurance and that seems to have worked in favour of life insurers.

But shares SBI Life have not made big gains so far this year when compared with peers as business growth numbers did not excite investors much. There is another aspect that investors need to focus on. State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the largest player in the country may get listed in FY22. The government has reiterated its intention to list LIC through an initial public offer (IPO). Of course, this is a threat to all listed private life insurers. But SBI Life could take a bigger hit because there is an overlap between its target client base and that of LIC.

"We will watch for any impact of aggressive sales push by LIC, which may have higher overlap with the targeted segments and markets of SBI Life," wrote analysts at Jefferies in a note.

In FY22, SBI Life must not only deliver high growth but also guard against the insurance behemoth on market share.

