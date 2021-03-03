FY22 to test SBI Life’s optimism as LIC’s listing looms

But shares SBI Life have not made big gains so far this year when compared with peers as business growth numbers did not excite investors much. There is another aspect that investors need to focus on. State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the largest player in the country may get listed in FY22. The government has reiterated its intention to list LIC through an initial public offer (IPO). Of course, this is a threat to all listed private life insurers. But SBI Life could take a bigger hit because there is an overlap between its target client base and that of LIC.

