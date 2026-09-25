Nifty earnings estimates ambitious but a weak rupee doesn’t complicate outlook: Nuvama’s Prateek Parekh

The Indian rupee has depreciated by 6.76% against the US dollar so far in 2026 and is currently at ₹95.95 per US dollar. While a depreciating Indian rupee is typically viewed negatively due to foreign capital flight risks and inflation fears, its impact on corporate earnings is nuanced, said Prateek Parekh, executive director - equity research, Nuvama Institutional Equities. At an index level, a weak rupee acts as a net positive for earnings by boosting export-heavy sectors, even though it presents challenges for consumer-facing segments and margins facing broader supply shocks. Edited excerpts:
The Indian rupee has depreciated by 6.76% against the US dollar so far in 2026 and is currently at ₹95.95 per US dollar. While a depreciating Indian rupee is typically viewed negatively due to foreign capital flight risks and inflation fears, its impact on corporate earnings is nuanced, said Prateek Parekh, executive director - equity research, Nuvama Institutional Equities. At an index level, a weak rupee acts as a net positive for earnings by boosting export-heavy sectors, even though it presents challenges for consumer-facing segments and margins facing broader supply shocks. Edited excerpts:
Consensus anticipates mid-teens earnings per share (EPS) growth for Nifty50 companies in FY27 (fiscal year 2027), which already appears ambitious given current economic conditions. Does the rupee's recent fall further complicate this outlook?
Rupee depreciation is generally perceived to hurt India Inc.’s sentiments. This is because it causes capital flight (as FII returns turn sombre), which hurts stock valuations and creates inflation concerns over input prices. However, the impact of rupee swings on India Inc’s earnings is a lot more nuanced. A weaker rupee tends to boost earnings as nearly two-third of India Inc’s topline comprises tradeables (companies where exports/imports swing product prices) like IT (information technology), commodities, industrials, chemicals, etc.
For this basket, a weaker rupee is a boon as it helps make exports competitive and raises the domestic pricing power of their products. Thus, while weaker rupee can perhaps put consumers at a disadvantage, it’s a boon for producers like Nifty companies. So, while earnings estimates are certainly ambitious, a weaker rupee does not complicate, but rather enhances the outlook.
If the rupee weakens further, could this trigger steep earnings downgrades? If so, what might be the extent of these downward revisions?
If the rupee weakens further, aggregate earnings may, at the margin, see improvement as exporter earnings (IT, chemicals, pharma) and commodity earnings (metals, energy) may get a boost. Also, it may help drive exports in some of the industrials, auto companies. However, it’s likely to weigh adversely on the consumer-facing segments where a weaker rupee raises input prices, which will either weigh on margins (if not passed through) or undermine demand (if passed through to the end consumer). Thus, the impact is likely to vary sectorally, but at an overall index level it should increase earnings estimates rather than lower them.
With crude-linked input cost inflation weighing on Q2FY27 (second quarter) margins, the rupee's fall adds further pressure. Do you expect these margin worries to extend into H2FY27?
In Q1FY27 results, the key surprise element was margins. Across most sectors, the margins held up partially owing to the price hikes undertaken by companies, but more importantly, due to a lag in repricing of inventory. Most manufacturing companies in India sit on 90-120 days of inventory, which implies a quarter’s lag in repricing of costs. Thus, the oil shock impact is likely to begin in Q2FY27 and given that supply shock is more broad-based this time (metals, electronic chips, shipping, etc.) and longer lasting (already in third quarter) the margin pressures are likely to extend into H2FY27 as well.
Many companies have raised prices to offset crude-led inflation. Do corporates have the leverage to implement additional price hikes to mitigate rupee-related margin contraction? How severely will companies with foreign-currency debt be affected?
Many companies have taken price hikes already. The scope for further price hikes without undermining demand remains limited in our view. Especially given additional headwinds from El Niño and the impact of GST cuts, which start to fade from H2FY27. Having said that, corporates are likely to cut costs elsewhere to offset some of the input price pressures. Regarding the impact of foreign currency debt, it’s unlikely to be meaningful this time around, as most companies are sitting on strong balance sheets and low foreign currency debt. Also, companies which do have foreign currency debt also have high foreign currency revenues, which results in a natural offset.
The MSCI India index continues to trade at a premium valuation vis-à-vis its Asian peers despite underperformance. Could a depreciating rupee lead to a valuation moderation in the Indian equity market?
India has always traded at a premium compared to its Asian peers because of its strong track record of consistently high ROE and reasonable growth. The underperformance over the last two years has compressed the valuation premium significantly. In fact, if one looks at valuations on a price-to-book basis today, India is trading at just 30% premium to EM (versus the long-term average of 70%) and is close to an all-time low. A depreciating rupee could result in near-term underperformance, but if anything, it’s only likely to enhance the valuation appeal to foreign investors. Thus, unless there is a very sharp rupee depreciation, the risk of capital flight causing a valuation moderation remains low in our view.