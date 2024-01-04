Markets
Gail earnings prospects bright, but petchem biz a challenge
Summary
- The drop in international gas prices in tandem with strong demand and anticipated higher tariffs is likely to benefit the company.
Gail (India) Ltd’s shares have rallied substantially in the past six months, gaining as much as 50%. Investors appear to be thrilled about the volume prospects of the state-run company’s gas transmission business amid robust demand.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more