Gail earnings prospects bright, but petchem biz a challenge

The drop in international gas prices in tandem with strong demand and anticipated higher tariffs is likely to benefit the company. Further, the anticipated softness in global LNG prices due to the forthcoming commissioning of substantial capacities in the US and Qatar is expected to drive demand over the years. Notably, the rising demand for LNG helps boost Gail’s transmission business. Plus, the increasing availability of domestic gas from producers such as Reliance Industries Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd, and Oil India Ltd, also helps.