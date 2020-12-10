GAIL earnings sees a silver lining, with expected rebound in trading segment

Positive developments on the vaccine front have raised expectations of a recovery in demand for oil & gas and related products. GAIL Ltd , a leading upstream gas company in India , is naturally expected to gain. Investors had started taking cues from a better-than-expected Q2 performance itself, when there was a marked improvement in profitability in various segments. Not surprisingly, the stock has gained around 46% since its October lows and is seeing regular earnings upgrades from analysts.

Prospects for gas demand in the country already remain strong. Though 2020 may have seen impacts from lockdowns and has not been much of a favorable year, improvement form hereon is expected. The requirement for cleaner and cheaper fuel by industrials and automobiles, and expanding pipeline infrastructure and city gas distribution network expansions bode well for the company.

The demand outlook for other oil commodity segments also remains favorable. The petchem (petrochemicals) segment turned profitable in Q2 itself, after losses in Q1, as volumes surged with the progressive lifting of the lockdown. The LPG and hydrocarbon segments are on a better footing with margins improving. The Petrochem margin expansion trend, nevertheless, remains to be watched for looking at huge capacity expansions underway globally. Higher supplies outpacing demand can put pressure on realisations again.

Meanwhile, as gas transmission business continues to see improving volumes, all eyes are on the profitability of the gas trading business. The lower spot gas prices have meant that company saw losses in gas trading segment, with placement of take-or-pay US gas contracts at lower prices. On the positive side, the spot prices of gas are improving. Expected demand uptick in the country, completion of GAIL’s Kochi-Mangalore pipeline soon and commissioning of various fertiliser plants, should aid better placement of contracts in the country itself moving forward.

“We estimate a turnaround in gas trading profitability from a loss in H1 FY21 to a profit in H2 FY21 with FY22-23 segment earnings reaching FY17-18 levels" say Amit Rustagi at UBS India Research.

Analysts are betting on commissioning of three fertilizer plants at Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni along with demand from refineries (connected to Urjan-Ganga pipeline) to increase gas sales by 11 mmscmd over next few years. This means better placements of gas.

However, timely project completion holds the key for these expectations to be met. GAIL had contracted imported gas cargoes, anticipating a demand surge. The delays in the project completion timelines have already meant that company looking elsewhere to place contracted gas and suffering losses with pressure on spot gas prices.

Analysts’ positive stance is also based on seven new pipelines starting by FY23 which should aid transmission volumes to increase by almost 35% by FY23. Trading at 8.2xFY22 earnings estimates, valuations are comforting too and are at a huge discount to the long-term 1-year forward PE of 13.2x that GAIL has historically traded on.

