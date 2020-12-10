GAIL earnings sees a silver lining, with expected rebound in trading segment

Meanwhile, as gas transmission business continues to see improving volumes, all eyes are on the profitability of the gas trading business. The lower spot gas prices have meant that company saw losses in gas trading segment, with placement of take-or-pay US gas contracts at lower prices. On the positive side, the spot prices of gas are improving. Expected demand uptick in the country, completion of GAIL’s Kochi-Mangalore pipeline soon and commissioning of various fertiliser plants, should aid better placement of contracts in the country itself moving forward.