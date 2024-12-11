Pipeline expansion, tariff revision could be game-changers for Gail
Summary
- Five new pipelines are slated to be commissioned by June, and Gail expects its petition to increase transmission tariffs to be approved by March.
Gail (India) Ltd is expected to benefit from several tailwinds in FY26. The state-owned natural gas transmission and marketing company is looking to capitalise on India’s growing demand for natural gas by providing the necessary transmission infrastructure. It is building six gas pipeline projects totalling about 6,800 km, which would expand its network by more than 40%.