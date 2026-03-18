Gail (India) Ltd’s shares have declined about 12% since the conflict in West Asia began, hitting 52-week low of ₹144.50 on Monday. The Strait of Hormuz blockade and QatarEnergy's suspension of operations at its LNG plant would hit Gail’s transmission and marketing businesses.
Gail's valuation looks attractive, but West Asia conflict weighs
SummaryWith the West Asia conflict continuing, and media reports suggesting that QatarEnergy would need about four weeks to restart normal delivery, Gail’s Q4FY26 profit may erode significantly.
Gail (India) Ltd’s shares have declined about 12% since the conflict in West Asia began, hitting 52-week low of ₹144.50 on Monday. The Strait of Hormuz blockade and QatarEnergy's suspension of operations at its LNG plant would hit Gail’s transmission and marketing businesses.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More