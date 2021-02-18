GAIL stock gains more than 5% riding on rebounding prospects, share buyback news

Among the other segments are petchem, which had seen demand pressure during the first half and is now seeing a much better outlook. Petchem margins improved sequentially in the December quarter on the back of improved product prices, led by strong demand from downstream manufacturers. The uptrend in petchem margins continues in the ongoing fourth quarter too, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. However, the street will be watchful on margins given rising supplies from China, which has seen added capacities.